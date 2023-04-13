United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

