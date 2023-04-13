United Capital Management of KS Inc. Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 2.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.58 and a 200-day moving average of $147.90. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

