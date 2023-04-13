United Capital Management of KS Inc. Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 2.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $160,336,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,883 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $98,634,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.87.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.