United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 672,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 102,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE UTF opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.