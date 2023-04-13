United Capital Management of KS Inc. Reduces Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,980,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

