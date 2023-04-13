United Capital Management of KS Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.89.

FTNT stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

