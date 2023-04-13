United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $15,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.57, for a total value of $1,804,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.57, for a total transaction of $1,804,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $182,931.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,700 shares of company stock worth $52,162,531. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.27.

Shares of UTHR traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.30. 112,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,000. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.22 and a 200 day moving average of $247.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

