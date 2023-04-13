UNIUM Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $634.05 million and $108,469.88 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $44.34 or 0.00143880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 41.78415835 USD and is down -11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $87,607.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

