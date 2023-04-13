USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $86.09 million and $1.11 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,320.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00433314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00119942 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00029074 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00037974 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.77064909 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,092,435.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.