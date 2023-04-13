Utrust (UTK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.22 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Utrust has a market cap of $54.55 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.