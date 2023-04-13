Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.02. 207,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,873. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.94.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

