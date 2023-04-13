Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VFH traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

