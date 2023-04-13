Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 376,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 253,842 shares.The stock last traded at $111.78 and had previously closed at $110.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,049,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 92,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

