Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by DHK Financial Advisors Inc.

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.25. 2,559,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,727,494. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

