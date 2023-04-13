Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 121,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $214.37. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

