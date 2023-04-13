Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VBK traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.39. 54,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $245.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

