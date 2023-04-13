Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $156.98. 54,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.