Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is AE Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,936 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $299,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $374.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $413.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

