Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.02. 460,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,099. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

