VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,809 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,533 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 97.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 954,453 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $37,440.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 357,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $37,440.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 357,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,448 shares of company stock valued at $239,293. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

