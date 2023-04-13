VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,469 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $85.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

