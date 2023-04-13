Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,059 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after buying an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after buying an additional 999,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,964,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.81 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

