Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 284 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 112,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $166.62 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

