Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,397.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $90.50 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

