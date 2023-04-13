Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

GMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

