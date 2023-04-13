Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 100.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $497.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.04. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

