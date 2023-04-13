Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $411.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $415.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.50. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.