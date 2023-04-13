Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 340,025 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,025 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $81.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

