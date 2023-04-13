Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 768 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.72.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

