Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $521.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $486.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $483.07 and a 200 day moving average of $506.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.