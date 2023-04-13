VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $431,520.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $431,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,771,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $406,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00.

VeriSign Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VRSN traded up $4.27 on Thursday, reaching $216.87. The stock had a trading volume of 360,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,075. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $224.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.68 and a 200 day moving average of $199.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in VeriSign by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,003,000 after purchasing an additional 233,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

