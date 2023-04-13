Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Reaches $8.36 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and $364,913.33 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,096.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00307417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.00540897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00427794 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,521,572 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

