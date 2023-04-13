VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $8.52 million and $33,604.98 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00366294 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28,587.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

