Vow (VOW) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Vow (VOW) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Vow has a market cap of $194.20 million and approximately $450,689.65 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vow has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

