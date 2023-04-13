VRES Price Reaches $0.0335 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. VRES has a market cap of $83.85 million and approximately $205.02 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VRES has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00028895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,242.57 or 1.00032488 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000118 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03746009 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $154.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.