VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VSE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in VSE by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in VSE by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VSE by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. 5,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $564.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $59.15.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.34 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

