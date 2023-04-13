vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

