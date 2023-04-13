Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.99 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $108.44 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00013194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00028860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,245.45 or 1.00034259 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.95394802 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $8,551,515.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.