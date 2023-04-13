Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.13 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $110.13 million and $11.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $4.05 or 0.00013147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,809.92 or 0.99974833 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.95394802 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $8,551,515.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

