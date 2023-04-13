Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $149.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

