Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is William Allan Corp’s 10th Largest Position

William Allan Corp trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 3.7% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.97. 1,832,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,722. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

