Wanchain (WAN) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $54.76 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00038762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001161 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,399,715 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

