Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 67.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,772,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

