Waters (NYSE:WAT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Waters Price Performance

WAT stock opened at $303.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

