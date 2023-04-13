WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIG opened at $154.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.94.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.