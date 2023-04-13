WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 4,454 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $42.39 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.