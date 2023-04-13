WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $176.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $204.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

