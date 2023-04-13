WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 205,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

