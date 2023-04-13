WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $552,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,221 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

