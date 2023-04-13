WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,916 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

